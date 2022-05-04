Last month, 33-year-old Jemere Reid was electrocuted while trimming a tree in Reno. Reid's friends and family are now putting together an event to raise money for his family.
“It has been the most difficult time of my life,” Racheal Mace, Reid’s fiancée. “I've known him for 17 years. He was my high school sweetheart. He was my world. He was my person.”
11-year-old Tyrene, and 7-year-old Dayton like to talk about how Jemere lived, not as he died. Both boys remember trips to Redwood National Forest
"We booked an Airbnb and we had fun together,” said Tyrene. He smiled when he said, “We went to the most deadly beach in the world.”
He also coached Dayton's youth football team, and taught him the things dads teach their sons.
“He taught me how to climb a tree,” said Dayton. “He taught me how to ride a bike."
Jemere just opened his own tree trimming business.
"We opened up six months ago as a tree service,” said Mace. “It was an amazing accomplishment for him. "
Jemere was his family's sole provider, and with him now gone, this mom and her kids need help. That's where Arlien Casillas comes in. This weekend, she's holding a car show here at the Bonanza Casino.
“Wicked Wayz is having its annual Cinco de Mayo car show,” she said. “Everyone is invited. All makes and models. And we are donating the proceeds to Jemere Reid's family."
After all, they say Jemere would have done the same thing for another family.
"He had a lot of love to give,” said Mace. “That's what he did. He just wanted to help other people."
If you want to help the family, all proceeds from the 'Cinco de Mayo Show and Shine’ at Bonanza Casino will go to them. That is this Saturday May 7, starting at 10, at the Bonanza Casino on North Virginia Street.
You can register online, or the day of the event. More details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/wickedwayzcc/