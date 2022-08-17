'Peace Reno' is the name of a new art piece in Midtown Reno - spreading a message of peace and awareness to stop gun violence.
Artist Kyle Holbrook added the wall art to the Art District as part of his gun violence awareness national tour.
The artwork uses hand brushed acrylic paints to depict a hand in a peace symbol.
Holbrook says this is a place of healing for himself and the families of lost loved ones.
He says he's lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family.
Holbrook has painted murals in 43 countries and 42 states around the world.
You can see the artwork at the corner of South Virginia Street and La Rue Avenue.