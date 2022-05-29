A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being hit by a car on East Second Street in Reno.
At approximately 3:34 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, The Reno Police Department ,Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Second Street just west of Galletti Way.
According to Reno Police, a pedestrian was lying in the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Second Street.
The pedestrian was transported to RENOWN and died at the hospital.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this case.
The roadway was closed for several hours while officers conducted the investigation but has since reopened to normal traffic.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141 or contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com
(Reno Police)