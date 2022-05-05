Pinocchio's Moms on the Run Event Returns for Mother's Day

The Pinocchio's Moms on the Run event is returning after COVID-19 measures forced it to be scaled back the last two years.
The Northern Nevada tradition will be celebrating 22 years at Reno High School's Foster Field on Mother's Day, May 8th, 2022.
Attendees can register for the 5k/10K run, a timed race, or there's also a casual 5K Walk 'n' Talk.
The quarter mile Kidlets Fun Race is designed for children under 10 years old. Each kid who enters will get a a ribbon and they are allowed to join their parents in the other runs.
The race warm up begins at 7 a.m. along with breakfast, and ceremonies. The main event starts at 9 a.m.
Registrants can pick up their packets the day before on March 7th, 2022, from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Foster Field parking lot.
Late registration is available on the day of the race but entry fees will increase.
For more event details, click the link in this article.
About Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run:
"Locals helping locals since 1999, Pinocchio's Moms on the Run provides support for everyday living expenses including (but not limited to) mortgages, rent, food, utilities, car expenses, insurance, and more, to help offset medical expenses and alleviate financial stress of Northern Nevada women diagnosed with breast or gynecological cancer."