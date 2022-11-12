The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a newly hired deputy was arrested Saturday morning after being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
On Saturday morning, Deputy Allahno Hughes responded to a call for service, driving a marked Placer County Sheriff’s patrol car.
Sheriff’s personnel already at the scene suspected Hughes was under the influence and confronted him.
Ultimately, the California Highway Patrol was requested and an officer responded to conduct a field sobriety test.
A breathalyzer test revealed Hughes’ blood alcohol level was at 0.13%. Hughes was arrested for DUI and booked into the South Placer Jail.
He has been released from his probationary employment and is no longer a Placer County Sheriff’s Office employee.
At this time, the sheriff's office is looking into all contacts Hughes may have had with the public that morning.