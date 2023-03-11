In a multi-agency operation, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest five people who allegedly attempted to contact a minor to commit a sex crime.
In February, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office participated in Operation Secret Admirer, a multi-agency operation to combat the sexual exploitation of children online.
The operation occurred between February 14th and March 1st and spanned across the Greater Sacramento Region, resulting in 18 arrests.
During the operation, Placer County detectives made three arrests and assisted with two additional arrests in Sacramento County:
36-year-old Adam Matthew Kuite of Olivehurst, a registered sex offender, was arrested by PCSO detectives on March 9th.
57-year-old Christopher Arnold of Olympic Valley was arrested on February 19th.
48-year-old Eric Weaver of Lincoln was arrested on February 18th.
These suspects are facing charges related to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, attempted lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14, distribution of harmful material to a minor, and attempted production of child pornography.
The operation was led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, including investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, CDCR’s Division of Adult Parole Operations, Sacramento County Probation, Elk Grove PD, Sacramento PD, Folsom PD, Rancho Cordova PD, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
If you recognize any of these suspects and believe you or someone you know may be a victim, please call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center to file a report: (530) 886-5375
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)