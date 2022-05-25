Nevada State Police are reporting a third fatal crash on May 15th, 2022.
One person died in a rollover crash around 5 p.m. in Gardnerville.
At approximately 4:03p.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a vehicle upside down in the river at SR-88 near Douglas County mile marker three.
Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a white 2014 Ford Escape SUV was traveling south on the SR 88 near mile marker three and a black Hyundai Sonata was traveling south in front of the Ford.
The driver of the Ford applied brakes, causing it to skid and veer to the right. The front of the Ford struck the rear of the Hyundai. The Ford entered the dirt roadside, struck a fence, then vaulted into the west fork of the Carson River and overturned.
The driver of the Ford (Genie Kelly Baruh, a 62-year-old Markleeville, CA resident) was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220501001 anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report.)