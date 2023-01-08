A shooting in west Reno has left three people injured including a police officer Sunday night.
The shooting occurred near an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a "trouble unknown" call.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting but an officer on scene told us two suspects and two officers were involved in the shooting.
Both suspects are believed to have been injured as well as one of the officers.
One of the suspects and the officer injured in the shooting were transported to a nearby hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.
Residents near the area have been evacuated as police work to get the second suspect out of the apartment complex.
Reno Police, REMSA and local SWAT teams are on scene.
The scene is still active and police are advising the community to stay away from the area at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.