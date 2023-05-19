Reno Police say they are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash where one man was killed.
The person was hit on McCarran Blvd. between Peavine Plaza and Mae Anne Ave. in Northwest Reno just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from their injuries.
Police say they're looking for the suspect vehicle that is a crossover type of car like a sedan or hatchback. It is light grey in color and has damage to the front end.
Reno Police ask that drivers avoid the area, as all northbound lanes of McCarren from Peavine Plaza to Mae Anne Ave. are closed due to the investigation.
If you know anything that could help police find the suspect, contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188.
Or, you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $1,500 reward is being offered.