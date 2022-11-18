The Power of the Purse fundraiser is back in person this year. The annual event benefits the Nevada Women's Fund.
"The Nevada Women's Fund was founded in 1983 to provide academic scholarships for women living in Northern Nevada and going to school in Northern Nevada," said Nevada Women's Fund President and CEO Ila Achtabowski. "The idea is if we invest in a woman's education today, she's going to reinvest back into our community professionally, civically and financially for decades to come."
The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
"It's a huge event," Achtabowski said. "We bring in 28 of our local small businesses who basically have pop-up shops at the event, so you can shop from your favorite local vendors, you get delicious food and drinks from the Eldorado, and of course we're auctioning off a table of designer purses."
The nonprofit has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades, nearly $300,000 just this year. And there are a lot of success stories.
"One of my favorites is that just in the last couple of weeks we had a local election," Achtabowski said. "And three of the women who are running for office are all Nevada Women's Fund scholarship recipients."
Tickets are available online and at the door. The event is Friday, November 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
More information:https://www.nevadawomensfund.org/