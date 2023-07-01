RAGECON, Reno Area Gaming Expo is back at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks this weekend.
RAGECON bills itself as the best three days of tabletop gaming in Northern Nevada and features an extensive online schedule where attendees sign up to play of all types of tabletop games: board games, card games, dice games, miniatures games, role playing games and more.
Board games and role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons are hot these days, and RAGECON is seeing immense growth.
One of the most popular features of RAGECON is a raffle where attendees can win a game or gaming related item to take home. When an attendee plays a scheduled game, they receive a raffle ticket, called a RAGEBUCK, which is entered to win the prize of their choice. Raffle drawings are held throughout the convention and there are hundreds of different games and items to be raffled off.
RAGECON also features several national and regional gaming tournaments, some of which include a ticket to GenCon as a prize. There is also an exhibitor room, special guests, a swap meet, cosplay, and other fun events during the convention.
RAGECON is a family friendly event that everyone can enjoy regardless of age or gaming experience.
For more information, you can visit their website here: http://ragecon.com