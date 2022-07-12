An investigation is officially underway after a house fire near Mt. Rose Street and Arlington Avenue in Reno Tuesday morning.
Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, around 9 a.m., smoke was billowing out of the front door and vents on the roof.
They say flames were inside the walls and went up to the attic and caused smaller spot fires, which were put out.
Officials say the homeowner was doing home improvements without a permit for the equipment they were using.
The home is now unlivable but the Red Cross of Northern Nevada staff and volunteers are assisting three residents, providing for their immediate needs, including access to a safe place to sleep and other essential needs.