The Redwood Rotisserie + Grill in Reno is closing on Sunday after six years in business.
The announcement was first reported on their Facebook page.
General manager Kathy Herron said the owner told staff as soon as she knew the restaurant had to close.
"It was kind of like a sucker punch and when I was talking to her I think I went through all the seven stages of death: mad upset, confused, wondering what I was going to do with the rest of my crew," Herron said.
Herron said the building will be torn down, but the assistant general manager said they're looking at possible relocating.
On their last day, Sunday, they'll be open until 8 p.m.