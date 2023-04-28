On Thursday, students from Sparks High Orchestra and the Damonte Ranch Chamber Orchestra were treated to a clinic from Reno Chamber Orchestra's Music Director Kelly Kuo, who helped to refine their technique for upcoming performances.
The sessions were part of the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s program to reach out to K-12 students to increase their interest and abilities in music.
Also on Thursday, assistant conductor Sara Aldana continued her work with students from Anderson Elementary providing workshops on the basics of music composition to three music classes. Students got to write their own short compositions and play them together on the recorder.
These education outreach events precede two sold out concerts by the Reno Chamber Orchestra, Baroque and Beyond, which will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral April 29 and 30.
You can visit Home | Reno Chamber Orchest (renochamberorchestra.org) for information and tickets to future concerts.