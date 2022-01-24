After careful consideration and input from the community, the City of Reno has announced that they will discontinue their COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees.
Instead, the City will renew its focus on its multi-layered mitigation strategy that is already in place.
This strategy includes:
- Subject to the specific exemption below, as well as any exemptions provided by law, all employees will continue to be required to wear an N95 mask while indoors, in public or shared employee spaces, in City facilities.
- Employees may request an exemption from the N95 mask requirement by providing Human Resources with proof of their fully vaccinated status. These exempt employees will be permitted to wear a two-layer, well-fitting cloth face covering in lieu of the N95 mask.
- If an exempt employee would like to voluntarily wear an N95 mask, you are welcome to do so. The City has an inventory of N95 masks and your supervisor is able to provide you with one upon request. You will also need to review Appendix B of the City's Respiratory Protection Policy for Airborne Transmissible Diseases, which is accessible on the COVID-19 Guidance page of the BLI.
The City will continue to require all new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to starting employment and will continue to require physical distancing (6 feet).
The current vaccination rate among all City employees stands at about 80%.