A jury has convicted a Reno man of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man in April 2019.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Jesus Valenzuela was found guilty of fatally stabbing 46-year-old Donald Perry in the chest on April 27, 2019.
Perry, who was homeless, was found dead under the Wells Avenue Overpass.
Prosecutors say Perry was fatally stabbed after he met with a former girlfriend and her new boyfriend, who was Valenzuela.
Sentencing is set for August 31, 2022. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.