The Reno Rodeo is now accepting entries in the 2023 Kids’ Day art contest through May 5. Kids age 13 and under are encouraged to test their artistic abilities for the chance to win a prize and be featured on the cover of this year’s Kids’ Day event flyer.
“We really ramped things up last year and we expect this year’s Kids’ Day to be even bigger,” said Violet Richards, Kids’ Day Chair. “We are constantly seeking innovative ways to engage with the community, and this year’s flyer cover contest presents the perfect opportunity for families to showcase and celebrate their children’s creativity and leave a lasting impression on the Reno Rodeo.”
Interested artists under the age of 13 can submit their best artwork featuring “Blue,” the Reno Rodeo First Dog 2023. “It’s sure to be a Buckin’ Good Time drawing my picture and the Reno Rodeo too,” barked “Blue,” graciously interrupted by Greg Lightning Williams, 2023 Reno Rodeo Association President.
Entries can be sent to KidsDayContest@gmail.com or dropped off at the Reno Rodeo Association office Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline for submissions is May 5.
Artists at The Generator will pick the top three for each age category (ages 8-13 years and 7 and under) for the Reno Rodeo committee to select the final contest winner. The winning artwork will be featured on the front cover of the 2023 Kids’ Day program.
Kids’ Day is set for Sunday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where the whole family can enjoy a fun-filled day of western-inspired adventures. The free event is jam-packed with kid-friendly activities including games, art, square dancing, face painting, horseback rides, the 7th Annual Mutton Bustin’ Championship, animals to interact with and a lot more.
Children will learn about western lifestyle, agriculture and safety with interactive vendors, and live displays throughout the Reno Livestock Events Center Indoor Arena.
For more information on Kids’ Day or the Reno Rodeo visit RenoRodeo.com.
(Reno Rodeo)