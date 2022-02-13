The Run 4 Love fundraiser returned to Reno on Sunday, February 13th, just ahead of Valentine's Day. It's a collaboration between Reno Races and the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Task Force.
This fundraiser is a 4-mile run that begins and ends at the Reno Ballroom. Plus, it's a Valentine's Day theme.
About 600 runners hit the streets of Downtown Reno in their red, pink, and heart-shaped outfits.
Part of the proceeds from the run benefit the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Task Force.
About the organization:
"The long-term mission of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Task Force is to unite our community to reduce the amount of abuse and neglect that our children face. This is accomplished through public awareness programs, prevention programs, advocacy, membership campaigns and networking with related agencies."