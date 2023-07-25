As of Tuesday, 2 News and all of the commercial Reno television stations are now broadcasting the newest technology ATSC 3.0—a major milestone for broadcast television in our area.
ATSC stands for Advanced Television Systems Committee, and the new 3.0 version is also referred to as "Next Gen TV."
Our market is one of the first in the nation to make the switch.
While you won't see or be able to take advantage of the new technology just yet, that day is coming.
If you watch he over-the-air broadcast signals from Reno television stations and no longer see some channels you saw before Tuesday, rescan your television or device to make sure it's picking up all free channels available in the area.