On December 5th, 2021, the CEO of Saucey Sales hosted an event to showcase upcoming small businesses in the Sparks and Reno areas.
People can browse over 40 small businesses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Reno Empire on Timber Way.
The University of Nevada, Reno's Undergraduate Student Social Work Association is also assisting with a toy drive at the event, which will be donated to Toys For Tots and the Kids Kottage programs in Reno.
"The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted."