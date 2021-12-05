Weather Alert

...SNOWFALL POSSIBLE FOR ALL ELEVATIONS THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEKEND... * Monday night: a weak system may bring very light snowfall accumulations to the higher elevations of Mono and Alpine counties, including the passes along Highway 395. * A cold storm will drop into the region Thursday with snow levels dropping to all valley floors. Accumulating snow is highly likely (70% chance) for all elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra, however there are still variations in the exact timing and totals. * Much colder conditions will follow with high temperatures anticipated to only be in the 30s on Friday and brisk northwest wind gusts of 15-25 mph making it feel even colder. Overnight lows Friday night will drop into the teens and single digits across the region, with below zero temperatures in the colder valleys. * Travel disruptions are a good bet and may impact peak commuting times on Thursday. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week ahead and follow the latest analysis and trends by reading the Forecast Discussion.