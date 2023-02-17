Renown Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) recently announced Shaylie Edwards as its 2023 Champion Child. A fighter from a young age, seven-year-old Shaylie has overcome many challenges in her short life.
In 2019 when she was three, Shaylie was hit by a car while using a crosswalk with her father. She was admitted to the Wilbur D. May Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Renown Children’s Hospital and stayed there for three months.
Shaylie’s mom, Erica Edwards reports that as a result of the accident, Shaylie has been treated by Renown Children’s Hospital physicians, nurses and team for a broken neck in two places, a broken jaw in two places, a fractured sacrum, a broken femur and three small brain bleeds.
She has been in outpatient therapy for the last three years and continues making strides daily.
Shaylie’s perseverance, dedication and joy inspires all of us at Renown Children’s Hospital,” said Kristina Deeter, MD, MBA, FAAP Physician-in-Chief, Renown Children’s Hospital and Chair of Pediatrics, University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine, “It has been an incredible joy to witness her progress and to care for Shaylie and her family. We are thrilled she has been chosen to share her story with the world.”
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, an average of 155 children under the age of 10 die every year as a result of pedestrian injury, with 64% of those involving motor vehicles. Across the U.S., due to distracted driving, a pedestrian is killed every two hours and injured every seven minutes.
“We were in the Wilbur D. May PICU for three months and the first five days were very iffy. We did not know if she would come out of her coma, but Shaylie is a fighter. The care team at Renown Children’s Hospital made me feel at home and like we were all going through this together,” said Shaylie’s mother, Erica Edwards. “Shaylie’s recovery was a collaboration between doctors, nurses, and our family. Together we were there to support Shaylie, who has proven to us repeatedly that she has a greater purpose in life.”
“It was heartwarming to meet Shaylie and her family,” said Dr. Brian Erling, MBA, CEO of Renown Health. “Shaylie is truly a champion! She and her family have faced life's unanticipated events with strength and resilience. Despite the struggles, they have carried on with hope and determination. They find joy in life every day and inspire us all. We have much to learn from their example.”
Through Renown Children’s Hospital, Shaylie and 100,000 area children now have access to more than 60 pediatricians.
(Renown Children's Hosptial)