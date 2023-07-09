Retired Army Captain Sam Brown could make another run for US Senate in 2024.
The military veteran has invited people to join him for a "special event" on Monday, July 10 at 3 p.m. at Bragg Crane Service on Larkin Circle in Sparks.
In his post, Brown wrote "Nevadans see the damage caused by failed politicians, who serve special interests instead of listening to you and me. Their message to me has been loud and clear: they want someone to stand up for them and lead. It’s time to unite and take back our state."
Brown ran for US Senate last year against current Senator Catherine Cortez Masto but lost the Republican primary to Adam Laxalt.
Brown would join Republican Jim Marchant, who announced back in May the he is challenging Senator Jacky Rosen for her seat.
If you would like to attend the special announcement, you can do so by clicking here: Special Event Supporting Captain Sam Brown Tickets, Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM | Eventbrite