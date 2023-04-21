Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo joined Ormat, Nevada Energy leadership and others to celebrate the completion of the new, state-of-the-art binary geothermal project at North Valley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tour.
Part of the 24,000-acre San Emidio Geothermal Unit, the North Valley Geothermal Project is expected to produce emission-free, renewable geothermal energy for about 22,000 homes while offsetting 3.5 million tons of CO2.
Ormat Technologies, Inc. says it is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy.
The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 2,900 MW of gross capacity.