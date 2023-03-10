U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joined Senate colleagues in sending a letter to Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer to express strong opposition to Walgreens’ decision not to dispense Mifepristone—an FDA-approved medication for termination of pregnancy and used to treat miscarriages—in certain states and urging a reversal of the decision. This decision could ultimately affect pro-choice states like Nevada, where access to this medication could be restricted.
“Ensuring women have access to Mifepristone—medication the FDA approved more than two decades ago for medical termination of pregnancy and treatment of miscarriages—is a critical step in preserving every woman’s right and freedom to make reproductive health choices in consultation with her healthcare provider,” wrote the Senators.
“A major retail pharmacy prematurely wading into complicated and controversial legal matters threatens to undermine public trust and confidence in retail pharmacies and pharmacists,” the Senators’ letter continued. “We urge Walgreens to demonstrate its commitment to putting patients first by prioritizing obtaining FDA specialty certification to dispense Mifepristone and publicly clarifying that any hypothetical dispensing decisions remain undecided and premature at best, while the company seeks pharmacy certification.”
The full letter can be found below:
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)