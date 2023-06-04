The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is beginning a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Study along the South Virginia Street corridor and is seeking public input.
The study area includes South Virginia Street from South McCarran Boulevard to Mt. Rose Highway.
The RTC invites the community to join an upcoming public workshop to learn more and provide feedback:
- Monday, June 5, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Meadowood Mall, inside the mall near Macy’s South, near Keva Juice and See’s Candies.
- Monday, June 5, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Tamarack Casino (13101 S. Virginia St. in Reno) in the Banquet Room.
The TOD Study seeks to build community consensus around land use and infrastructure beginning with these workshops, which will be the first of many opportunities for public participation.
The RTC’s study will envision the future extension of the Virginia Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service to South Reno and develop the land-use planning tools that will encourage a walkable, transit‐supportive development pattern that meets the growth and development needs of the region.
The study will focus on identifying optimal land-use policies that will enhance economic development and facilitate connectivity and accessibility.
The RTC was awarded a federal discretionary grant to fund this study. The Federal Transit Administration’s Pilot Program for TOD Planning provides funding to local communities to better integrate land use and transportation.
To learn more, please visit rtcwashoe.com