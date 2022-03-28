The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming traffic control changes due to construction activity.
Beginning Monday, March 28, 2022, these detours will be in effect:
- El Rancho Drive will be closed to through traffic between Oddie Blvd. and Orovada Street/Greenbrae Drive.
- Northbound traffic on El Rancho Drive will be detoured at Oddie Blvd. to Sullivan Lane to Greenbrae Drive.
- Southbound traffic on El Rancho Drive will be detour on Greenbrae Drive/Orovada Street to Silverada Blvd. to Oddie Blvd.
The RTC encourages the community to support the businesses along this corridor, which remain open and accessible during construction. The detour will be in place for less than three weeks.
Two-way traffic will remain in place within the construction zone and will be in place for approximately six months. No night work is anticipated as part of this phase of construction.
About the Oddie Wells Project:
The Oddie Wells Project will increase safety, connectivity, and mobility options along the heavily traveled corridor. The project plans include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities to provide safer traffic operations.
The RTC plans to construct a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, plans include a multiuse pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side. The new multiuse pathway will connect to the existing multiuse pathway along I-80 by UNR Farms.
All four phases of construction are anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024, weather permitting. Click the link below for more information and updates on the project.