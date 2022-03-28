Weather Alert

...Cooler With Showers and Thunderstorms Today... * Valley rain and mountain snow showers will reach the Sierra by daybreak, spreading into western Nevada through the morning. Be prepared for delays and wet or snow covered mountain passes if you need to travel over the Sierra today. Showers will linger tonight, diminishing into Tuesday morning. * Liquid totals (0.50 to 1 inch) will be highest along the Sierra crest from Tahoe south through Mono County, with light amounts for communities (0.25 inch or less) in the eastern Sierra and western Nevada south of Interstate 80. Locally higher totals are possible due to the showery nature of the precipitation. There is a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms today which may impact outdoor recreation. * Snow levels will remain near and above 6000 feet, with snow accumulations mainly limited to passes above 7000 feet due to the recent warmth and late-March sun angle. The only exception will be early this morning, where light, slushy accumulations may occur as low as 6000 feet. The high Sierra could pick up 5 to 10 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts in Alpine and Mono Counties. * While nothing out of the ordinary, it will be significantly cooler today compared to the recent warmth and highs may struggle to reach 60 degrees in the warmest of valleys. * Breezy southerly winds this morning may bring travel difficulties for high profile vehicles and choppy conditions to area lakes. Winds to turn northwesterly and become lighter this afternoon.