Today at the Little Waldorf Saloon, Safe Embrace held a presentation on how employees at the bar and restaurant can identify signs of sexual misconduct so they can alert police or someone else to get them to safety.
The 86 project included safety tips, videos of harassing incidents, and resources people can resort to if they feel unsafe.
Safe Embrace is focusing on hospitality establishments right now as harassment tends to be more common there.
We spoke with the general manager, Toby Tamagni, after the presentation on why he thought it was important for his staff.
"I thought it was important to have them here because I wanted my staff to be educated on identifying on what harassment was," Tamagni said.
Project 86 made a huge emphasis on the bystander effect, which is when people don't do or say anything when they see harassment.
They encourage people to speak up before the situation escalates.
Another trick they introduced is the angel shot.
In the event a customer was uncomfortable and was being harassed, they can go up to the bar and ask for an angel shot.
The shot is a code word if you feel unsafe, there's three different ways it can be ordered.
The first is neat to have a bartender escort the victim to their car, with ice, the bartender would order them an uber or taxi, and with a lime, they would call the police.
During the presentation, videos were shown of harassment, as well as making sure to keep an eye on your drink.
Safe embrace told us the main goal of the 86 project.
"The 86 project, 86 means to take it completely out of the environment and that's what we're aiming to do to take it out of Reno's hospitality," said Crystal Copenhaver, Outreach Education Specialist for Safe Embrace.
"Absolutely and it's also not limited to the hospitality industry we're trying to aim for all the community to get involved. Nevada is ranked second in the United States for sexual assault victims," Copenhaver said.
For more information or if you yourself ever feel unsafe you can find the Safe Embrace website here: