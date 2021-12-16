School delays for Thu., December 16th due to winter weather conditions:
All Washoe County School District and Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay.
All Douglas County School District schools will be open Thursday, December 16, 2021. The valley schools will operate on a regular schedule, and Lake Schools will operate on a 90-minute delayed start with main bus stops for Lake Tahoe Routes. Students in the Chimney Rock area will be picked up and dropped off at Kahle Community Center.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are canceled due to heavy snow and continued power outages.
Lion & Lamb Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, all TMCC remote operations will continue as scheduled. However, TMCC physical locations including the child care center will open at 10 a.m. due to expected hazardous driving conditions.
Following an early morning assessment of the University of Nevada, Reno campus and area, a decision has been made to convene the opening of campus operations and offices as scheduled today, Thursday, Dec. 16. The Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Pkwy., is on delay and will open at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather.
Doral Academy is on a 2-hour delay.
Little learners preschool is on a 2-hour delay.
Newton Learning Center is on a 2-hour delay.
Mater Academy is on a 2-hour delay.
KidsLife Base Camp is on a 1-hour delay.
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay.
St. John's Childrens Center will be on a 2-hour delay.
Sage Ridge School is on a 1-hour delay.