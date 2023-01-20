Churchill County School District trustees are moving forward with finding a new superintendent.
The search comes after Summer E. Stephens who has been with the district since 2018 wrote a letter to trustees stating that she will resign.
She is expected to step down from her seat on June 30, 2023.
In her letter, she said "I feel that it is in my best interest personally and professionally to pursue other opportunities at this time."
Later she described how thankful she was for the Churchill community and the school system who worked alongside her.
Trustees accepted her resignation last week.
This week, trustees held a special meeting where they discussed how they will approach finding a new superintendent.
A recording of the special meeting shows that the board was leaning toward searching outside the district.
The next board meeting will be held on February 8, 2023.