The Congressional Office for International Leadership (formerly known as the Open World Leadership Center), an agency of the U.S. Congress, has sent a delegation of Serbian National Assemblymembers to Reno to collaborate on best practices for members of parliament.
Delegates will meet staff from the office of Congressman Mark Amodei (NV-02) and local leaders in the Reno Metro Area.
Additional activities include a meeting with Nevada Assemblywoman Natha Anderson to discuss the legislative process and key leadership roles within the state legislature, a meeting with members of the Nevada Youth Legislature to understand youth engagement in the political process, and site visits to Virginia City and Carson City.
The delegation are staying in the homes of local residents who serve as hospitality hosts.
More than 30,000 current and future leaders from post-Soviet era countries have participated in the Open World program. Open World offers one of the most effective U.S. exchange programs to promote mutually beneficial options for depolarized engagement between future national leaders. It is a unique but no less powerful tool for Congress to engage legislatures in critical regions of the world.
The Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC) is a non-profit organization serving Nevada’s educational and internationally oriented communities.
NNIC’s mission is to foster better understanding between local residents and the international community through public diplomacy programs, language and culture projects and refugee resettlement.
Key programs include organizing programs for international visitors through the U.S. Department of State and other federal agencies; providing interpretation and translation services in more than 200 languages; and organizing educational events and activities for the university and general community.
To learn more about the Open World program, please visit www.openworld.gov/