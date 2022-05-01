Sierra Arts Foundation, a Reno-based art nonprofit that advocates for arts and the artists who create it, is hosting their second fundraiser with a novel format: a socially-distanced performance art showcase on the greens of Lakeridge Golf Course on May 21, 2021.
Four performance artists will perform during Fore the Love of Art, wherein attendees 21 years or older will watch these acts from golf carts purchased at $130 per cart for two attendees.
Proceeds from the event will support Sierra Arts Foundation work to protect and promote artists within a 200 mile radius of the Reno, Sparks region.
“The event was initially designed to accommodate Covid-19 mitigation measures at the peak of the pandemic, but after being so well received by attendees at the last event, we are delighted to implement this event seasonally,” said Tracey Oliver, executive director of Sierra Arts Foundation. “Fore the Love of Art melds dance, music and theatrical performances into a mobile opportunity for both artists to showcase and attendees to enjoy, so we’re pleased to offer a second rendition.”
Attendees will use their carts to drive to and view 20 minute performances stationed at four holes on the course. Theater performances, solo musicians and bands will be featured on various course holes and appropriately spaced from the cart audience.
Snacks and limited libations will be included in the ticket price. Acts feature Around the Stage dancers, a performance from Good Luck Macbeth theater, musical performances from Verbal Knit featuring artists Jammal Tarkington and Ryan Hall and a guitarist from Milton Merlos’ performance company.
Each performance set lasts for 20 minutes, after which pilot carts will take their groups to the next performance on the golf course. On the 15th hole a champagne and photography station will be set up so guests can have a commemorative photo taken overlooking the course's scenery.
Sponsorships for Fore the Love of Art are still available. Lakeridge Golf Course is located at 1218 Golf Club Drive, in Reno, Nevada 89519. To register for tickets, you can click here