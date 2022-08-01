Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours.
The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the average price of regular unleaded in Nevada is down to $5.04 a gallon according to Gas Buddy - a drop of more than 5 cents over the last week.
The nationwide average is down to $4.17 a gallon – a drop of almost 16 cents over the last week.
The Reno average according to AAA is $5.39 a gallon - a drop of 11 cents from a week ago.