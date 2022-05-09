Sky Tavern is partnering again this year with local nonprofit, Skiing is Believing, to offer a variety of sports and leadership programs for youths and adults that are truly unique to the Truckee Meadows.
“Each camp has a specific sports focus, but we also teach kids how to work together, solve problems, and make smarter life choices,” said Meghan Ochs, Founder and Executive Director of Skiing is Believing. “Holding camps at Sky Tavern in the fresh air, away from the city, provides an even more fun and inspiring experience.”
The summer youth programs consist of three different bike camps: a beginner to intermediate biking program, Summit Camp; an all-girls mountain bike development program, Gravity Girls; and an advanced downhill mountain bike racing program, Downhill Devils. Additionally, there is also a Skate to Ski class which develops alpine skiing skills through inline skating, made possible by a partnership with Rollerblade.
There is also a Leadership and Service Camp for youth to learn how to tackle mental and physical challenges, solve problems, create solutions, and develop leadership skills. These programs are available to youths ages 10-18.
Adult classes include sunrise and sunset yoga and also include a group hike or an après social event. There are also biking and inline skating programs specifically for women 18 and older.
These programs are new to Sky Tavern and represent Sky Tavern’s commitment to expand year-round usage of the park, as required by the City of Reno’s new lease agreement since in 2019.
To learn more and register visit: SkyTavern.org or SkiingIsBelieving.org