Sky Tavern recently announced that they reached their goal of $2.4 million fundraising goal for phase I snowmaking.
The capital improvement is underway and the initial construction will start in the spring of 2023.
"We are excited to celebrate all of our donors and volunteers who have helped to make this happen, especially as we go into our 75th year of the Junior Ski Program," said Sky Tavern Board Chairman, Yale Spina.
Sky Tavern has been serving the local ski community for over 7 decades.
It all started with Marce Herz, a local ski enthusiast and educator who approached Keston Ramsey for discounted lift passes for a handful of her young students.
Little did they know at the time that they would lay the foundation to create the largest nonprofit junior ski program in the country.
Marce's vision of maintaining affordable opportunities to ski (and snowboard) will be sustained with the help of snowmaking.
To learn more, you can visit SkyTavern.org