Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan announced his office’s “End the Silence of Domestic Violence” initiative in the City of Sparks.
As the City’s Chief Prosecutor, City Attorney Duncan is launching the innovative initiative to tackle domestic violence and support victims of crime.
The initiative includes the following items:
- The passage of new laws in the City of Sparks (approved by City Council on August 8, 2022) to address the power and control dynamics of abusers who try to dissuade victims from testifying or reporting their abuse.
- Partnering with the Sparks Police Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART) to better investigate and enforce domestic violence laws in the community.
- Training the DART team and the entire Sparks Police Department Patrol Section on how to improve the investigation of domestic violence and the evidence needed for successful prosecutions.
- The implementation of an early intervention model of victim collaboration at the outset of the case including personally meeting with victims and fully informing them in writing of their rights under Marsy’s Law.
- Trauma Informed Training for City Attorney victim advocate, prosecutors and personnel within the City Attorney’s Office.
- Standing up for the rights of victims and requesting revocation of suspended sentences where defendants are placed on probation for domestic violence convictions.
Consistent with the mission statement of the City Attorney’s Office to “deliver justice for victims,” Duncan is launching his initiative to make the City of Sparks a zero-tolerance city for domestic violence and encouraging citizens of the community to speak up if they observe domestic violence.
“Domestic violence is a serious crime that destroys the fabric of a community when not aggressively prosecuted,” said Duncan. “We also realize that victims of domestic abuse often feel they have no voice. We aim to change that by launching our “End the Silence of Domestic Violence” initiative. The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will use every available resource to stand up for victims, treat them with dignity, and hold abusers accountable for their domestic abuse. The message is crystal clear to abusers in our city—if you commit domestic violence in our community, you will be held accountable.”
(Sparks City Attorney's Office)