On May 20th, 2022, Sparks Police along with Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 9:30 p.m.
Authorities found a man lying in the road at the scene on Pyramid Way and G Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After investigators interviewed witnesses, they learned the vehicle's driver was heading north on Pyramid Way towards G Street.
The pedestrian was crossing Pyramid Way at G Street without using the crosswalk, when he was hit by the car.
Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating. At this time, they say speed and alcohol do not seem to be factors.
The Sparks Police Department would like to speak to anyone who may have more information about the incident or may have witnessed the crash.
Witnesses are encouraged to contact Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)