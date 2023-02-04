Richard Blackmon arrest.PNG

Richard Blackmon with items police say were recovered during the arrest. 

 Sparks Police Facebook

The Sparks Police Department says a recent traffic stop by deputies found that a registered felon was in possession of multiple firearms and illegal contraband.

The police department says deputies on their weekend graveyard team  conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation.

The driver was identified as Richard Blackman who police say is a registered felon for Attempt Murder and Robbery.

Blackman was arrested and charged with the following:
  • Prohibited person in possession of firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Possess firearm with altered serial number
  • Ex-Felon Failure to Register
  • Obstruction
  • Driving on Expired Registration

(Sparks Police) 