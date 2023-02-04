The Sparks Police Department says a recent traffic stop by deputies found that a registered felon was in possession of multiple firearms and illegal contraband.
The police department says deputies on their weekend graveyard team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation.
The driver was identified as Richard Blackman who police say is a registered felon for Attempt Murder and Robbery.
Blackman was arrested and charged with the following:
- Prohibited person in possession of firearm (2 counts)
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possess firearm with altered serial number
- Ex-Felon Failure to Register
- Obstruction
- Driving on Expired Registration
(Sparks Police)