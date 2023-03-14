The Nevada State Transportation Board this week approved a contract for a two-year Nevada Department of Transportation project to widen and enhance two and a half miles of Pyramid Highway.
Granite Construction Company was selected as contractor for the approximately $58 million, two-year project to widen and improve the busy highway which is currently traveled by 50,000 drivers daily.
Project construction is anticipated to begin in May 2023 and last for two years. Community members can anticipate intermittent overnight lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays, as well as brief intersection closures, on Pyramid Highway beginning this spring. Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction during daytime construction, with reduced work zone speed limits, as the following improvements are made:
- Widen approximately one and a half miles of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway from four to six lanes.
- Reconstruct approximately one mile of existing four-lane roadway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.
- Construction of a protected 10-foot wide shared use path and five-foot bike lanes from Queen Way to Golden View Drive.
- Improvements also include installation of raised medians, smart traffic signals and sidewalk, bicycle lanes, screening/sound walls, as well as enhanced lighting and drainage infrastructure.
A public meeting will also be held in April to provide community members additional construction information.
With as many as 50,000 vehicles traveling the highway on a daily basis, the improvements will enhance traffic mobility and safety on the heavily-traveled corridor.
The Nevada Department of Transportation project is in partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) and the Federal Highway Administration, and in collaboration with Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and other regional stakeholders. The RTC secured a $23 million federal BUILD grant to support construction. Additional phases to complete the project are included in the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.
Project information is available by logging onto PyramidHighway.com, by calling (775) 230-7282 or texting “PYRAMID” to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for project updates.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000
(Nevada Department of Transportation)