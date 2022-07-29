Storey County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV
Storey County Sheriff's Office

The Storey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly off-highway vehicle crash southwest of Fernley.

Deputies say Thursday's crash happened in an extremely remote and rugged area of the county.

They say the OHV went over the edge of a steep embankment pinning 55-year-old Dean Humphry underneath. He died on scene.

A second man, 50-year-old Paul Curts was rescued uninjured by the Lyon County Fire Department.

The Washoe County Hasty Team responded to recover Humphry's body. NAS Fallon also helped with air support.