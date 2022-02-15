The Truckee-Tahoe community is mourning the loss of high school sophomore Scotty Lapp.
The teen died Sunday at Palisades Tahoe during a ski crash on the slopes.
Around 2 p.m. Sunday, two teenagers, were skiing on the yellow trail on the alpine side of the resort and collided. The two were reportedly teammates and had just finished competing in a junior series.
Lapp died from his injuries.
The other, unidentified skier was flown to Renown hospital and is reportedly recovering.
North Tahoe High School posted on Facebook “it was a hard day for our Laker family. Remembering, missing and loving Scotty Lapp. All our love and support goes out to the Lapp family.”
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District says they have counselors and therapists on hand to help students - along with a therapy dog.