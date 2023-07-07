The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR) is returning to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park September 8 to September 10. GRBR promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend the event.
Among the highlights of the 42nd Annual Great Reno Balloon Race is the special shape lineup. These magnificent balloons, each a work of art in its own right, will add an extra dose of wonder to the event.
Prepare to be enchanted by the following iconic characters and designs that will grace the Nevada skies: Buster, Bella, Dyno, Bila, Sushi, Bandit, Montie the Black Sheep, Lindy, Smokey Bear, Snobird and Reach for the Stars.
In addition to the captivating special shape balloons, The Great Reno Balloon Race is proud to present the official commemorative poster for this year's event.
Designed by Darrell Carden, a talented local graphic design artist, the poster beautifully captures the essence of the event, reflecting the magic and excitement that awaits attendees.
Furthermore, The Great Reno Balloon Race is pleased to welcome two new co-hosts alongside Ron Smith, the longstanding Voice of GRBR. Kay and Shi, sisters and owners of the Squeeze In restaurant, will bring their infectious energy and passion for the community to the race.
This year’s event also marks a significant milestone, as The Great Reno Balloon Race celebrates its 40th Anniversary of Dawn Patrol.
Since its inception at the 1984 event, Dawn Patrol has become a special part of the tradition, with skilled pilots setting the stage during the dark and early hours of the morning.
"As we commemorate the 42nd Anniversary of The Great Reno Balloon Race, we are thrilled to continue the tradition of magic and excitement the event brings," said Pete Copeland, Executive Director. "We are delighted to welcome Kay and Shi as the new co-hosts. Their commitment to the community and their vibrant personalities make them the perfect addition to The Great Reno Balloon Race."
The Great Reno Balloon Race is a tradition that brings together families, friends, and hot-air balloon enthusiasts for a weekend of wonder and excitement.
(The Great Reno Balloon Race assisted with this report.)