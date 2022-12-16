The Carson City Treasurer’s Office is reminding real property owners that the third installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Monday, 1/2/23.
Nevada law sets the due dates when property owners must pay their property taxes, and if a property owner’s tax bill is more than $100, the property owner can make the tax payments in four installments between August 2022 and March 2023.
The due dates for these four tax payments, as set by Nevada law for this tax year, are:
1st Installment: Monday, 8/15/22 (the third Monday of August 2022)
2nd Installment: Monday, 10/3/22 (the first Monday of October 2022)
3rd Installment: Monday, 1/2/23 (the first Monday of January 2023)
4th Installment: Monday, 3/6/23 (the first Monday of March 2023)
Property owners can make payments online at www.carson.org/taxes, or can mail checks to, or make payments in-person at the Carson City Treasurer’s Office located at 201 N. Carson City, Suite 5, Carson City, Nevada 89701.
Please note that due to the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Treasurer’s office will be closed on Monday, 1/2/23.
Also, a reminder to property owners that if they previously had a mortgage lender pay their property tax payments for them, and has since paid off their mortgage, the property owner is now responsible for making the property tax payments.
If a property owner has questions, or did not receive a tax bill and need a copy, contact the Carson City Treasurer’s Office at 775-887-2092 or at treasurer@carson.org