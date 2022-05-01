The 395 Craft Beer and Spirits North Valleys have announced the return of Thursdays on the Blacktop where local bands and food trucks connect every Thursday in May for a good cause.
The event will be held every Thursday in the month of May and will have local bands, local food trucks, and will benefit North Valley’s Schools.
Last year’s event generated $6500 that was donated to five North Valley’s Schools.
The food trucks will start around 4PM and the live music will start at 6PM.
The 395 is a taproom with 34 taps, a full bar with a cocktail menu and wine, plenty of bottles in the fridge and seven TVs to watch the games and/or events on.
Paul Ganzer and Bret Schaeffer are the co-founders of The 395 Craft Beer and Spirit.