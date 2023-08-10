Truckee Meadows Water Authority crews are working to repair a large water main break on the Mt. Rose Highway near Montreux on Joy Lake Road.
TMWA customers in the area are asked to NOT engage in outdoor watering until repairs are completed.
It is expected that repairs will be completed sometime on Thursday but an exact time has not yet been established.
Customers in the area may be without water.
"TMWA apologizes for any inconvenience and is working hard to restore service as quickly as possible."