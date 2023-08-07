The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Troy Driver, the suspect in custody awaiting trial for the murder of Naomi Irion, has died.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, Driver died from self-inflicted asphyxiation. He was housed in a maximum-security jail cell and had no contact with other inmates.
Just after 6:15 p.m. deputies assigned to the Lyon County Jail found Driver unresponsive while conducting a routine hourly cell check.
They immediately entered the cell and began lifesaving measures including CPR while the on-duty jail control room officer requested an ambulance.
Medical personnel with the Yerington/Mason valley Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving attempts on Driver.
After several rounds of CPR did not revive Driver, fire department medical personnel contacted an emergency room doctor through regional medical control who was advised of the lifesaving attempt and advised medical personnel on scene to terminate CPR and pronounce Driver dead.
An outside agency is required to conduct in-custody death investigations per Lyon County Sheriff’s Office policy.
The Nevada State Police Division of Investigations was requested to respond to the Lyon County jail to complete a full and thorough investigation surrounding the events leading to Driver’s death.
At this time, there are no further details surrounding the death and investigation that will be released.
Naomi Irion went missing on March 12th of 2022, abducted from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada.
Her body was found on March 29th, 2022 in a remote part of Churchill County.
Charges against Driver at the time of his arrest said he kidnapped and shot Irion, then buried her body in addition to hiding or destroying her cellphone and getting rid of the tires on his truck.
In response, Irion’s brother, Casey Valley posted this statement on Facebook:
“We got the call a while before the press release.
“I deeply regret that he took the easy way out before the trial, but I have no doubt in my mind given what I have been privy to that he is the perpetrator. A lot of mixed feelings at the moment.”