On Monday, January 16th, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a BioBlitz and day of service event at the Rosewood Nature Study Area.
Volunteers will be cleaning up the wetland and identifying plants and wildlife.
Wetland activities will take place from 9am-12pm and an optional social hour will follow in the Nature Center from 12pm-1pm. Snacks will be provided for all volunteers.
Those interested can register for the event at tmparksfoundation.org.
All participants, including minors must register.
The 212-acre Rosewood Nature Study Area was granted to Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation from the City of Reno and the vision of the project is to establish and steward a publicly accessible wetland habitat for the local community.
To learn more, you can visit their website at www.tmparksfoundation.org.