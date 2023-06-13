The Truckee Police Department is mourning after announcing that one of their retired k9 units has passed away.
K9, Trax, passed away on June 10 at the age of 11. Trax was born on October 15, 2011, and the police department says Trax's journey touched the lives of many during his service.
Trax's name was chosen by a local student following an inspiring competition, and from that moment on, he became an invaluable member of their team.
In the summer of 2013, he completed his intense training in Narcotics Detection, showcasing his unwavering dedication and incredible abilities.
From 2013 to 2018, Trax served the Truckee community tirelessly alongside K9 Officer Andrew Holbrook, leaving a lasting impact on the fight against drugs.
Trax's partnership with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in drug interdiction was a force to be reckoned with. Together, they were recognized with the prestigious Desert Snow National "Relentless" Award in 2014, a testament to their unwavering commitment to protecting our community.
In addition, Trax's exceptional talent in narcotics detection earned him the Western States Canine Association Top Dog title in 2016 and 2017, solidifying his reputation as one of the best in the field.
