Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes.
A judge imposed the punishment Tuesday at a court hearing in New York City.
The longtime executive for Donald Trump’s family company has also paid $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest.
Weisselberg, 75 was promised that sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes.
When he begins serving his sentence, Weisselberg is expected to be locked up at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex. He will be eligible for release after little more than three months if he behaves behind bars.
He later testified against the company where he’s worked since the mid-1980s.
Weisselberg testified for three days, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of Trump’s real estate empire. Weisselberg has worked for Trump’s family for nearly 50 years, starting as an accountant for his developer father, Fred Trump, in 1973 before joining Donald Trump in 1986 and helping expand the family company's focus beyond New York City into a global golf and hotel brand.
The Trump Organization was convicted last month of helping executives including Weisselberg dodge taxes.
