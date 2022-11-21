Bully’s Sports Bar is ringing in the holiday season with the popular annual turkey bowling event on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Bully’s on N. McCarran Blvd and Pyramid Way in Sparks.
Participants will have their chance to roll into big prizes when the chairs and tables are pushed aside to make room for the make-shift alley as they bowl a frozen turkey at real bowling pins.
The top three players will each receive a case of Bud Light and Michelob Ultra and a frozen turkey plus a $100 Bully’s certificate for first place, a $50 Bully’s certificate for second place and a $25 Bully’s certificate for third.
Registration is free and begins at 7 p.m. Bowling will begin at 8 p.m. Must be 21 and older to participate.
For more information, visitwww.BullysSportsBar.com or the Facebook event page