Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after fire crews knocked down a structure at a vacant building near Smithridge Drive Tuesday morning.
The fire started after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Officials say when crews got on scene ,there was smoke coming out of the windows of the two-story building.
The fire then quickly spread to to both floors.
Reno Police detained two people who were scene leaving the building and identified them as persons of interest.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.